Marilyn Manson Spotted At Airport In Wheelchair

Marilyn Manson was spotted at the Los Angeles airport in a wheelchair and wearing a black surgical mask following his September 30, 2017, injury when he was crushed on stage by a prop. The Saturday night show as cut short after two large pistols, made from metal scaffolding, fell on him while he was performing at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom. The extent of his injuries was unclear, but seeing as he was in a wheelchair and wearing a walking boot approximately six weeks later, it’s apparent he suffered significantly.

Many fans feared the worst due to social media sharing mixed stories immediately following the incident. According to eyewitnesses, Manson remained on the stage for nearly 15 minutes, without moving and covered with a sheet.

You may see video from the accident as it occurred in the player below.

Marilyn Manson later explained that he wasn’t trying to climb up the scaffolding, as it appears in the video. Instead, he said that he was standing under the prop and it was shaking. He knew it was going to fall and tried to keep it up.

Once the prop fell on him, it broke his fibula in two places. It’s clear that he’s still in recovery mode by the photos of him being wheeled through the airport.

Marilyn Manson is escorted through Los Angeles airport in a wheelchair while sporting a black surgical face mask a… https://t.co/XHhTqLxyI5 — Airport Info (@airportinfoblog) November 12, 2017

Marilyn Manson likely has a long journey ahead of him, with several more months of recovery underway. Still, he looked like himself though why he was wearing the surgical mask remained a mystery. It’s possible that he wanted to avoid picking up any germs since he is still getting healthy from his injury.

Manson has returned to performing in a wheelchair as it is expected he will keep the cast on until at least January.

Marilyn Manson performs at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, San Bernardino, CA, 05.11.2017. @MarilynManson pic.twitter.com/85pTeYryqk — Manson Source (@MansonSource) November 6, 2017

You can watch a video from Marilyn Manson performing in San Bernadino, California at Knotfest in the video player below.

Are you surprised to see Marilyn Manson performing live while in a wheelchair? Of course, this isn’t your typical, run-of-the-mill wheelchair. He performed in a customized chair that propped him up to a standing position while avoiding any stress on his broken leg.

You can get a better view of the wheelchair in this video.

Marilyn Manson is truly a dedicated performer. Do you plan to see him in concert?