Marilyn Manson Just Called Justin Bieber A ‘Girl’ With The ‘Mind Of A Squirrel’

It looks like Marilyn Manson just reignited his feud with Justin Bieber. Just a month after the rocker claimed that there wasn’t any beef anymore between them, he appears to have unburied the hatchet in the T-shirt drama.

In a new interview with Dallas radio host Cindy Scull, not only Manson called Bieber a ‘girl,’ but he also compared Bieber’s intelligence to that of a squirrel.

‘I still think you should kick Justin Bieber’s ass. Who the f**k does that guy think he is?’ said the host on Friday, October 13.

In response to Scull’s remark, Manson said, ‘Well he’s in some sort of sexual, religious cult with an Asian version of Dave Navarro, apparently.’

‘The guy doesn’t wear a shirt… But no, I don’t like to fight with girls, so I don’t want to fight with Justin Bieber,’ Manson added.

When asked about the whole tee drama, which started after Bieber used Manson’s image for his tour merch allegedly without his consent, the rocker snarked, ‘I don’t know because I don’t know how to use the mind of a squirrel.’

The beef between the two of them came down after Manson confronted Bieber during an encounter in some fancy bar about the latter using his face on his tour merch.

Bieber allegedly responded, ‘I made you relevant again,’ much to Manson’s anger.

He continued saying that, ‘It was nice though that I didn’t have to sue his company for making the shirts that he wore with his name and my face on it. They were very much like, ‘We know we’re wrong here; just take as many dollars as you want.’ So it was a double ‘f**k you,’ but wouldn’t have happened if he hadn’t said, ‘I made you relevant again.”

Justin later reached out to the rocker to apologize through text messages, which Manson revealed during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show.