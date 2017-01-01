Advertisement
Mariah Carey’s New Years Performance Was Just Aweful

Ron Collins Posted On 01/01/2017
Mariah Carey's New Years PerformanceSource: AP

Mariah Carey didn’t end 2016 the way she was hoping. In fact her last performance of the year was an absolute disaster.

During her Performance at Times Square for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the singers glittering bodysuit wasn’t even enough to save her.

Carey seemed pissed the moment the music started. She was flicking her hair, adjusting her mic and just refusing to sing — she told the crowd to cover the vocals.

A frustrated Carey said, “I’m trying to be a good sport here,”

The whole 5 minute performance is awkward at best.

“We didn’t have a [sound] check for this song, so we’ll just say it went to No. 1,” a frustrated Carey told the crowd. “and that’s what it is. Okay.”

A rep for the singer cited technical difficulties as the cause for the poor performance.

Reps from Dick Clark production have not commented on the incident.

Carey took to Twitter following the show simply saying “sh!t happens.”

Some people on social media thought the whole performance was just a stunt to draw attention to her reality show.

Did you catch the show? Let is know what you think in the comment section below.

