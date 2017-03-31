Mariah Carey’s Net Worth Takes A Hit As She Spends More Money On Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey’s net worth of $520 million is taking a hit because she is wasting some of it on her new boy toy, Bryan Tanaka.

Since James Packer, an Australian billionaire businessman, dumped Miss Carey, she has been having the time of her life with Tanaka.

Mr. Tanaka, from Washington, was originally one of Carey’s backup dancers but since the pair officially became an item – he has been promoted to creative director.

While Mr. Parker was willing to let the pop star keep the multi-million dollar 35-carat diamond engagement ring he proposed with, sources are saying Tanaka can not afford Walmart bling for the mother of two.

Happy Valentine's Day!!! #AllYouNeedisLove A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:21pm PST

According to reliable insiders, the “I Don’t Wanna Cry” singer is the one paying for the trips, the villas, the yachts, the exotic cars, and the shopping sprees that Tanaka has been enjoying.

Staff members of the “Always Be My Baby” artist are frustrated that she is emptying her bank account for a man who will leave her for a younger woman without hesitation.

A source with ties to MiMi spoke to Radar and said: “Mariah is blowing through millions of dollars on having fun with Bryan, and her management team is anxious about it.”

The insider, who is close to the “Glitter” actress, said: “She leased him a brand new car, which is around several thousand dollars a month. Mariah and Bryan love to party and have fun, and they are constantly in search of this.”

The person concluded by: “Mariah has also completely gutted Bryan’s wardrobe and replaced it with designer threads worth tens of thousands of dollars. She pays for every single thing they do together!”

Starting the anniversary festivities in a relaxing chic environment. 😎🦋😎 #HappyAnniversary A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Carey is currently celebrating her 47th birthday, oops we mean anniversary, (Mariah does not do birthdays), in a $25 million hideaway in Cabo, Mexico known as Casa Fryzer with Tanaka.

Do you think Carey is spending too much money on Tanaka?