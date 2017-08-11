Mariah Carey’s Manager Claps Back At Ex-Choreographer’s Mean Comments About The Singer

Mariah Carey’s manager lashed out her ex-employee after he fired shots at the famed singer. Stella Bulochnikov, Mariah’s manager, branded Anthony Burrell a “disgruntled former employee,” after the man claimed she “didn’t give a f*ck about her performances.”

When talking to TooFab, Stella said, “Why don’t you come watch MC perform to sold out crowds three times a week for yourself and see what you think instead of giving a former disgruntled employee’s bitter comments life.”

Burrell and Carey parted ways after her New Year’s Eve performance that was ruined by technical difficulties.

Her former director claimed Mariah has given up on performances since then.

With the beautiful @serenawilliams backstage tonight 😘 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

He explained, “It’s just typical Mariah. Mariah is clear. When she doesn’t want to do something, she doesn’t do it. She’s performing with lackluster and no fucks given, and it’s taking away her star.”

Burrell has worked with Mariah for four years.

In a conditional statement to his former boss, he claimed, “‘(She’s) a legend. But (she) don’t care; (her) team doesn’t care. They’re not guiding and directing her. She’s back to where she was before. It’s not like she’s never looked this bad before; I just stepped her game up.”

Even though Mariah has come under fire lately for her famously diva behavior, she continues to sell out shows while getting standing ovations During her All The Hits tour with Lionel Richie.

However, despite Burrell’s comments, he still thinks she’s a “world-class” artist and a “great person to work with.” Does Mariah Carey really care what her ex-employee thinks of her? It’s doubtful.

Mariah is still just being Mariah. The singer recently posted a picture on her Instagram next to famed tennis player, Serena Williams, along with two children dressed as pirates!