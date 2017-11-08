FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Mariah Carey’s Ex-Security Guard Accuses Her Of Sexual Harassment!

Todd Malm Posted On 11/08/2017
Mariah CareySource: Billboard.com

Mariah Carey found herself in hot water after a former employee; specifically, a security guard accused her of a variety of harassment claims including sexual and racial misconduct.

In a report from the tabloid magazine, TMZ, Michael Anello, the owner of the security firm responsible for her protection from 2015 until 2017 is getting ready to take down the notorious celebrity diva in a lawsuit.

According to the publication, Anello intends to sue her for sexual harassment as well as racial insults among other accusations.

Anello accused the famous singer of “humiliating” him repeatedly by calling him a “Nazi,” a “skinhead,” as well as a member of the KKK and a “white supremacist.”

Additionally, he stated that Mariah said she wanted to be surrounded by black men and not white guys.

Furthermore, as for the sexual harassment claims, Annello revealed that one day he arrived at her room to after she told him to come there and she was half-naked. Mariah instructed him to move her luggage which made him incredibly uncomfortable.

Additionally, Anello states that she owes him $221,329.51 and another $511,000 since she promised a two-year contract.

Representatives speaking on Carey’s behalf said they would pay the debt but not the amount stated by the former security guard. Also, they said they do not know anything about “allegations of sexual harassment.”

As you may already know, sexual harassment claims are the topic du jour in the entertainment industry after two mainstream publications revealed thirty years of rape, assault, and harassment from disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Women have accused men such as James Toback, David Blaine, Mark Halperin, Ben Affleck, and others of different types of sexual misconduct.

2 Comments

Pat Fox
11/08/2017 at 1:45 pm
Reply

Mariah Carey body guard is a damn freaking a** liar. He’s looking for money.


Sharon Miller
11/08/2017 at 1:44 pm
Reply

Dude just trying to get some Money.


