Mariah Carey’s Ex-Choreographer Anthony Burrell Calls Out The Singer For Bad Performances: “She’s Performing With Lackluster”

Mariah Carey is the Queen of High Vocals and a major glamour inspiration, but if you’ve been watching her performances along with the rest of the world, you would know that she’s been putting minimal effort into them. Now that the songstress is on tour with Lionel Richie, her ex-choreographer has something to say.

Anthony Burrell, one of the many people on Mariah’s team that we got to know on E!’s docuseries “Mariah’s World,” was let go after the disastrous New Year Eve’s debacle (where after being off-point and confused as to what was going on the legendary singer just walked off stage).

Burrell has now found a home with Beyonce’s team, but he still has an opinion about his old employer’s concerts.

The dancer stated: “Mariah is clear: when she doesn’t wanna do something, she doesn’t do it. She’s performing with lackluster and no f*** given, and it’s taking away her star.”

Mariah’s fan base, referred to as the “Lambs,” know that the diva is a vocalist first and performer second. However, Anthony said that he was just trying to mix things up a bit when he choreographed that new routine that went terribly wrong.

“I wanted to give Mariah a modern push to revamp her, give her a fresher, more modern feel, make her more aware of her body and her lines, and not look like her feet hurt when she’s walking,” the pro added.

When it comes to some of the new recruits on Carey’s crew, Burrell thinks that there is a lack of concern. He feels that Mariah and her team don’t care and that they aren’t guiding or directing her. Ouch.

It’s unknown if this criticism is coming from a genuine place or a bitter one, but viewers of Carey’s performances can agree on one thing: they’re getting worse. From whistling instead of singing her notes, to the stiff lifts from her dancers — Mariah seems to be uninterested in her own shows.

What do you think about the singer’s stage antics?