Mariah Carey’s Boy Toy Bryan Tanaka Is Reportedly Running And Ruining Her Life

It seems that Mariah Carey keeps her boy toy, Bryan Tanaka, a bit too close and controlling, according to a source. After she parted ways with her fiery manager Stella Bulochnikov, Mariah reportedly gives the duties to her much younger boyfriend.

‘Bryan is behind the whole split between Mariah and Stella,’ the source confessed to Page Six.

‘Bryan believes that he should be the one running Mariah’s day-to-day life, and he’s been orchestrating Stella’s exit for a long time.’

The insider also added that ‘no one enjoys working with Stella,’ and ‘there’s no secret that some people are happy she’s out of the picture.’

On the other hand, the insider also said that letting Bryan run Mariah’s life is probably one of the worst decisions the singer has made.

‘The boyfriend backup dancer definitely isn’t the right person to run her career,’ claimed the same source.

The insider continued and said that Bryan is ‘definitely no Tommy Mottola,’ referring to Mariah’s music-mogul ex-husband who helped her launch her musical career back in 1990.

‘This is a full-on Britney-and-Kevin Federline situation. Brian is a backup dancer, and knows nothing about managing an iconic artist,’ the source continued, claiming that Mariah pays the hunky dancer up to $12,000 a week for the job.

‘Mariah is in love with Bryan and is like a schoolgirl around him. He has totally manipulated the situation to take over her life and push out everyone else, and Mariah just can’t see it.’

Bryan is also said to be getting rid of Mariah’s musical director and an attorney who had previously represented her.

Mariah’s rep denies the report that Bryan is currently managing her career. Her rep also refused to name who is taking over Stella’s job.