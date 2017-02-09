Mariah Carey’s Boy Toy Bryan Tanaka Asks For A Significant Raise

It looks like Mariah Carey’s young and sexy boy toy, Bryan Tanaka wants more money only to just stay in her life. Now that after months of being in the spotlight, the back-up dancer has gotten a taste of what it feels to be famous, Tanaka wants a lot more from life. Therefore, it may be ‘Mariah’s World’ but without some more cash, Tanaka might reconsider being in it.

According to reports, although Tanaka has been a stable part of Carey’s E! reality TV series, nowadays he feels like his contribution to the success of the show is just not remunerated appropriately. His pay as her dancer and so-called “creative director” does no longer satisfy him.

As it turns out, he has changed a lot considering that at first Bryan was happy to be part of the show if just for some free publicity to help his career rise.

“When Stella, Mariah’s manager, asked Bryan to be part of the show and fawn over Mariah, Bryan was happy to do so in exchange for the free publicity and the career boost,” stated an insider.

“But now that he’s had a taste of fame and seen how keen Mariah’s team are to maintain the right image, he’s playing hardball.”

Tanaka, noted the insider, believes he should get a raise of “between $15,000 and $25,000 per episode, with bonuses for media appearances and interviews.”

But will the 46 year old Carey pay to keep up appearances with the much younger lover following her split with former fiancé, billionaire James Packer?

“Mariah wants to show her fans she’s happy with a hot dancer falling at her feet, but Bryan’s asking for a lot of money,” said the insider. “It’s caused some tension between them.”