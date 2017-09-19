Mariah Carey Will Not Be Back For ‘Mariah’s World’ But Will Be Starring In All New Animated Movie Titled ‘All I Want For Christmas’

We have both good and bad news for fans of diva extraordinaire Mariah Carey. Her E! docu-series has been cancelled after one season; however, she will be starring in a cute new animated film!

Fans who support Mariah and were waiting to see more of her relationship with Bryan Tanaka are extremely disappointed that the show won’t be returning. NBC Universal confirmed it September 18.

It may not be a surprise considering the program’s low ratings and Carey’s constant disastrous performances. It was rumored that, much like Kylie Jenner, Mariah didn’t really want to have anything to do with her own series.

Carey has other things up her sleeve. She’s just finished touring with the legendary Lionel Richie and is diving headfirst back into her film career.

The most exciting new project has something to do with her hit song that we all know and love: “All I Want For Christmas.”

Get the 1st look at the brand new film, @MariahCarey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, based on her Christmas classic song! #AllIWantMovie pic.twitter.com/8uHAW0HY5F — All I Want Movie (@AllIWantMovie) March 21, 2017

It’s pretty obvious what the catchy tune is about: not wanting any material things for Christmas (or even snow) and just wanting to see that special person. This same concept was turned into an adorable book in 2015 where the Queen of Christmas decides that all she wants is a puppy.

Set to the lyrics of the song, Mariah spends the days before Christmas incorporating dog-shaped ornaments and cookies, hoping that her mom will get the hint, into her holiday traditions. She also has to prove that she can pet sit a super hyper rescue pup who turns her yuletide activities upside down.

It’s only right that she ended up getting the puppy that she wanted, making for a cute children’s book. The book was written for Mariah’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Now that song-turned-book is turning into a movie! Carey announced it via Instagram video with a teaser trailer that read “Every holiday season, there are traditions we can’t live without. The tree, the stockings, the presents and Mariah Carey.”

The R&B songstress then appears petting her Jack Russell puppy in a plaid onesie and says “I don’t want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing I need,” before the clip comes to an end.

The adorable animated feature is finished and scheduled to be released November 14. Check out the trailer above.

The busy singer is also making her directorial debut in a holiday Hallmark movie titled “A Christmas Melody.”

Which Mariah Carey project are you the most excited for?