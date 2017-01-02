Mariah Carey Was At A Weed Store In Colorado One Week Before Meltdown

On Monday, some surprising pictures of Mariah Carey surfaced online. The “Vision of Love” singer could be seen doing some retail shopping at a weed store. While the whole world is aware that MiMi loves wine, it looks like she has found another hobby. On Christmas Eve, Miss Carey accompanied by a large entourage was seen in a gown, high heel shoes, and jacket entering and leaving The Original Leaf in Aspen, Colorado. It is worth noting that four years ago, Colorado had a historic vote to legalize weed.

Advertisement

People 21 years of age or older are authorized to possess 1 ounce of marijuana and Carey is over 40, so she was not doing anything wrong. It is not known if the “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan” actress purchased anything at the store, but several of her aides were seen with large shopping bags. MC, who responds to every controversy on social media, has yet to comment on the photos.

The headline-making snaps were taken one week before the”You Don’t Know What to Do” artist broke the Internet with a bizarre performance during the annual “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” show. Wearing a skin tone bodysuit, Carey looked amazing as she stepped on the stage to belt out her hit track “We Belong Together” and it went without a glitch. When Mimi tried to sing “Emotions” everything imaginable that could have gone wrong did.

Carey, who apparently had a faulty earpiece, could not hear the music and missed her mark. She stopped singing and tried moving around with her male dancers waiting for the sound to work again – it never did and Carey being the diva that she is stormed off the stage.

What followed next was quite disturbing. In a brief interview with Ryan Seacrest, an emotionally devastated Carey cried and said she needed a vacation. Since then, there has been a bitter war between Carey’s people and Dick Clark Productions. The entertainer’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, said she was sabotaged for ratings. Bulochnikov stated: “We told them [the stage managers] that the in-ears were not working 10 minutes before the performance,” Bulochnikov said in her statement (via THR). “They then changed the battery pack, and they were still not working on the frequency four minutes before the show. We let them know again, and they just kept counting her down and reassuring her that they will work as soon as they go live, which never happened — at which point she pulled them out but could not hear the music over the crowd.”

Advertisement

Dick Clark Productions released a statement of their own, denied the claims, and called Bulochnikov’s remarks defamatory, outrageous, and frankly absurd.