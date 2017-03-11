Mariah Carey Wants To Make Boy Toy Bryan Tanaka Her Husband!

About half a year ago, Mariah Carey broke up with her fiancé, James Packer and although it wasn’t meant to be with the 49 years old millionaire, the singer hasn’t sworn off marriage and she is ready to walk down the aisle with her younger boy toy.

According to trusty sources close to the diva, Mariah wants to make her new man, 33 years old Bryan Tanaka her husband!

Multiple insiders have claimed that according to Carey, Tanaka is the one! If we are to judge from how much fun they have together we’d have to agree. The two were spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu, California yesterday night and they had the biggest smiles on their faces.

Furthermore, close pals of Mariah have revealed that they fit perfectly in the bedroom as well!

A match made in heaven!

"No one knows what it means, but it's provocative … it gets the people going!" 😉 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:09am PST

“Mariah is already talking marriage and kids because she is absolutely enamored by this guy,” one source claimed. “She is convinced now that he is the one!”

Despite the fact that there is a thirteen years age difference between the two, the much younger Tanaka is also serious about Carey.

“Bryan does seem to genuinely love Mariah too,” one insider revealed. “They are convinced that they are supposed to be together.”

Nick Cannon and Carey seem to have completely moved on from their failed relationship and are close friends as well as co-parents to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 5.

Sources claim Tanaka already met Cannon and the kids and they get along amazingly well!

“Everyone gave up on trying to tell Mariah anything because she never listens to anyone anyways,” the pal stressed.

“She does what she wants.”

What do you think about Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka? Are they such a lasting fit like the singer likes to believe?

Let us know in the comment section down below!