Mariah Carey Underwent Gastric Sleeve Surgery Following Harsh Criticism From Body-Shamers

Mariah Carey stunned everyone when she flaunted a slimmer figure at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood just recently. She apparently underwent gastric sleeve surgery last month after the fierce criticism coming from body-shamers.

Mariah got the surgery performed by a top surgeon in Beverly Hills, California, according to Page Six.

‘Mariah underwent the procedure about a month ago,’ an insider confessed.

‘She already sees some good results, and she feels a lot better.’

Mariah reportedly decided to go under the knife after she became self-conscious and ‘extremely insecure’ about her weight.

Mariah’s weight allegedly skyrocketed.

This procedure shrank the size of her stomach so that she would eat less and felt fuller more quickly.

‘Mariah has always been proud of her curves, but this summer, as her Caesars Palace residency came to a close, and then she went on tour with Lionel Richie, she noticed it became harder to dance,’ the source claimed.

‘She was getting a lot more criticism online from body-shamers.’

A source told Entertainment Tonight, ‘She always fluctuates, and it makes her upset.’

With the gorgeous @iamnaomicampbell 😘 at @vmagazine party for @karllagerfeld Photo: @kevinmazur A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Oct 24, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

The source added, ‘She lives in denial about it; she has the tags cut out of clothes so that she can be blissfully unaware of her size.’

However, now that she’s lost some weight, the singer reportedly felt ‘much better about herself.’

The source went on saying, ‘This is a new beginning for her.’

Back in 2011, Mariah has also experienced a massive weight loss. She then dropped 70 pounds after giving birth to her twins, Max and Monroe.