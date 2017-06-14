Mariah Carey Talks Celebrating Father’s Day With Ex Nick Cannon, Denies Relationship With Bryan Tanaka!

It looks like Mariah Carey and former husband Nick Cannon still have a lot of love for one another. During a recent interview, the diva was jokingly asked about her relationship status, and she claimed she was single despite the fact that she was spotted with boy toy Bryan Tanaka recently. Insiders have also confirmed that the two are quite happy together and that Mariah is also planning to walk down the aisle with the younger dancer.

The singer and the interviewer also talked about how Mariah is making things work with her ex-hubby Nick Cannon, for the sake of a harmonious co-parenting experience.

They are so close that the woman has revealed she has something special planned for Nick for Father’s Day.

Cannon is the father of her six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

‘He is the kids’ father, and he does really nice things for me on Mother’s Day, so yeah. He’s a good guy. It is not that hard to make it work. Now we can laugh, and joke, and do the good parts of when we had a relationship,’ the star stated about her relationship with her babies’ daddy.

As fans may already be aware, the couple got married back in 2008, and in 2014 they sadly divorced.

The split was legally finalized in 2016, but Nick and Mariah have remained more than just civil, being often spotted together with their kids out and about.

Mariah Carey has always put family before anything else, and so, for the sake of the kids, she never tried to start unnecessary drama with their father.

It is safe to say that Mariah and Nick have remained friends and fans have been hoping they would try to rekindle their romance precisely because they have such a drama free relationship.

Dedicated mother Carey often gushes about the kids, saying how much she loves them and how she would do anything for them.

What do you think about the fact that Mariah is planning to celebrate with Nick on Father’s Day but hides she is back together with Bryan Tanaka? Is it fair for the younger backup dancer?