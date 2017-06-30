Mariah Carey Stuns In One-Piece Bathing Suit Amid Nick Cannon Reconciliation Rumors

Diva alert, Mariah Carey goes in the ocean with millions of dollars of jewelry while wearing a head-turning bathing suit – is she trying to get Nick Cannon’s attention?

This week, Carey took to Instagram where she posted a stunning picture of herself in a sexy leopard-print swimsuit that reveals lots of cleavage.

Carey is famous for dancing to her own beat, which is why it was not all that surprising that she decided to wear five diamond bracelets valued at millions of dollars.

She also sported a choker given to her by ex-fiancé, billionaire James Packer, worth half a million dollars, and diamond hoop earrings.

The “Get Your Number” artist had the impromptu photo shoot in the Dead Sea for she is currently in Tel Aviv, Israel promoting a new product.

The “Precious” actress is pushing Premier Dead Sea, which is apparently an anti-aging lotion/cream made with ingredients from the Dead Sea.

According to the latest rumors, Carey has moved on from Parker and her boy toy Bryan Tanaka and is seriously thinking about reconciling with ex-husband, Cannon.

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖 @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

A source said “The Butler” star would love to get married again to the father of her children.

The insider told Life & Style: “Despite the fact that Mariah got engaged following their split and Nick welcomed a son with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, the duo feels like they belong together. Mariah wants to get married again, and thinks Nick is the one.”

Floating #deadsea #israel A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jun 30, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

For the past months, the former couple has been getting along very well and often gushes about their relationship and co-parenting skills.

The “I Wish You Knew” artist sat down with Entertainment Tonight where she praised the comedian.

The songwriter and record producer confessed: “We do [have a great relationship].He is the kids’ father, and he does really nice things for me on Mother’s Day, so yeah [we will celebrate together]. He is a good guy.It is not that hard to make it work. Now we can laugh, and joke, and do the good parts of when we had a relationship.”

#deadsea #israel A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

Carey added: “They will always be dem babies! I love them so much.They make me so happy. I mean, there are no words for me to really explain it.”

The former “America’s Got Talent” host has had nothing but praises for Carey in a recent interview.

The father of three shared: “You put the kids first, but then when you understand that you have unconditional love for these human beings and you want the best existence for them, then you put whatever differences you may have had aside.”

Do you think Carey and Cannon will get back together?