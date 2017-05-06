Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Curves in a Mini Skintight Dress at Her Birthday Bash

Mariah Carey is celebrating, and she’s got all the reasons in the world to do just that.

The 47-year-old singer rocked the sexiest mini white dress on Thursday as she went out to have fun and to celebrate her belated party at TAO restaurant in Los Angeles.

Carey’s manager gathered all her close friends and family for a double bash that also celebrated her 14-year-old daughter, Mishka.

Carey turned all head in her fabulous outfit, and her skintight ensemble featured lace ties on both sides and a pair of $2,100 worth Giuseppe Zanotti high heels.

Carey and Mishka’s double party was teenage-themed, and this was more than perfect since the Grammy winner will always consider herself as young forever.

The night included a menu of Chilean sea bass satay, “Tuna Pringles,” “Tokyo Style” filet mignon and a chief’s selection of excellent assorted sushi.

At the desert, Bulcochnikov surprised Carey with a cake which read “Happy Anniversary” as she has always called her birthdays “anniversaries.”

The beautiful mom posted a cute Instagram picture from the party featuring herself and her lovely daughter, Mishka. “Happy birthday baby girl. Stay empowered,” she said.

Bulochnikov gifted Carey with a $200,000 Mercedes-Benz Maybach all tied up with a funny huge red bow.

Teen Mishka received a brand new beautiful Mercedes G-Wagon which will probably be the family’s car until she will have the appropriate age for getting her driving license.

The funny thing is that Mishka is not the only one who needs a driver because Carey herself doesn’t have a permit either.

Carey has constantly been celebrating in the last few weeks because her 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, also had their birthday celebrations last Sunday.

Carey and her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, celebrated the event with a family trip to Disneyland.

“I can’t believe they’re six. They love — they’ve always loved Disneyland,” Carey said at her Butterfly MC Records Launch Party at Catch LA this Tuesday. “And we just thought it would be the best place for the party. So it was good.”

“I mean, I didn’t go to Disneyland ’til I was — you know, I’m eternally 12, so I don’t have numbers — but I didn’t go to Disneyland as a kid,” Carey added.

“So it’s such a special place and it was just the right place for their party and I think they had fun with their friends. And it was nice.”