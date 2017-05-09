Mariah Carey Relaxed During A Spa Night With The Twins And The Pet Pooch

No one in the family was left un-pampered during Mariah Carey’s weekend spa session. Even her pet pooch Cha Cha was by her side as she enjoyed some time off and relaxed at the spa.

The songstress shared a series of cute snaps from Sunday’s spa night, with her adorable 6-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan as the center characters in the adorable posts.

Monroe was photographed lying with her tiny eyes closed as she was undergoing a treatment on her face.

She later got to work a bit on her brother, and it appears that she massaged his little face while he played on a phone, seemingly unimpressed with all his sister’s efforts.

“#rocky getting the royal treatment from his sister #missmonroe#queen of the spa,💙❤” Carey captioned the snap shot.

Later on, the 47-year-old mom cuddled up with Monroe for a sweet mother and daughter picture, both of them bundled up in white robes.

The family’s pet pooch named Cha Cha a=was also part of this whole relaxing ritual as Carey put it on the table to get pampered.

She captioned the photo with Cha Cha lying on top of her, ““Even #chacha gets pampered tonight .🐶”

Earlier this month, Carey opened up to the press about the twins’ recent birthday celebrated in Disneyland and also about her co-parenting with her ex-husband.

“We’re together when it counts,” she stated. “We’re together for the kids. And I think that’s the most important thing.”

As we already knew by now, Mariah Carey is not just a glamorous celebrity; she’s also a glamorous mom. In addition to taking a ride on Space Mountain as a family, the twins also got to know some Disney pals at Goofy’s Kitchen as they chewed on Minnie and Mickey Mouse-themed cookies and opened their presents. The former couple reportedly dropped five figure on their twins’ birthday bash.