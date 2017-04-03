Mariah Carey Readies New Nicki Minaj Diss Track With Remy Ma And Possibly Meek Mill

Meek Mill is said to be loving Mariah Carey’s decision to team up with Remy Ma to diss Nicki Minaj.

Here is another piece of information that will surely delight Mr. Mill, it is believed that Carey is working on other diss tracks with Ma to further infuriate Minaj.

A few days ago, the “Hero” singer surprised many by dropping the official remix of her song “I Don’t” that features rapper YG.

The song was already receiving a lot of buzz because the diva penned it to go after her ex-fiancé, Australian billionaire James Packer, but Ma’s rhymes took it to another level.

Carey, who infamously fought with Minaj while they were part of “American Idol,” interjected herself in the beef between her nemesis and Ma who had recently released “ShETHER.”

Minaj had tried to fight back with two songs, “No Frauds” and “Change It,” but the damage by Ma was already done.

Mill, who was dumped by his “All Eyes on You” collaborator earlier this year, is said to be thrilled by the move.

An insider spoke to a popular celebrity website and said: “Damn Remy took the words right out of Meek’s mouth. It’s as if he wrote her verse for her.”

The same source added: “That’s exactly how he felt about Nicki right after they broke up. Meek was hurt Nicki didn’t go hard for him when he was caught up in the feud with Drake. Nicki did him dirty, and he felt like she wanted Drake to win their rap battles. It’s cool. Meek’s done with her now and look what’s happening, she’s getting clobbered by Remy, and she’s all alone too. Damn, how the tables have turned.”

The spy said that Mill is thinking about jumping on a track with Ma to get back at Minaj. Carey has plans to get back in the studio with Ma for another song.