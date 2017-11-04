Mariah Carey Parts Ways With Controversial Manager Stella Bulochnikov

R&B diva Mariah Carey has reportedly parted ways with her manager of multiple years, Stella Bulochnikov. This is not a surprise to some because the manager has a controversial history.

In a statement released to Page Six, Stella told the publication: “After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management.”

She went on to say: “During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey’s new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season. Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavors.”

This comes after the failing E! docu-series titled “Mariah’s World” that followed Mariah on her world tour.

During the show, people on the singer’s team were often seen complaining about Bulochnikov’s management tactics that included firing multiple people and various different confrontations.

Bulochnikov is also said to be behind Mariah’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance that took place earlier this year. Sources say that Carey never forgave her for ruining her reputation.

Stella was also accused of using Mariah to gain fame for herself by including so much of her life in “Mariah’s World.” The Russian mother was on an episode of “Last Comic Standing” and reportedly even filmed a pilot for her own reality show.

Although she may not be working for Mariah anymore, she has a lengthy resume that includes producing credit for T.I and Tiny Harris’ VH1 series “The Family Hustle.”

Carey’s on again off again backup dancer-turned-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka is allegedly stepping up in helping to manage the “Honey” singer’s day-to-day life.

Do you think Mariah and Stella have beef? Do you think that Stella was a good manager for Mariah?