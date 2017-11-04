FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
mariah carey donald trump Lil Uzi Vert chris brown justin bieber kandi burruss Steve Aoki harvey weinstein gigi hadid britney spears pharrell williams LaTocha Scott selena gomez jay-z cardi b adam levine nicki minaj beyonce travis scott the weeknd michael jackson azealia banks Chrisette Michele
Home » Music

Mariah Carey Parts Ways With Controversial Manager Stella Bulochnikov

Ricki Mathers Posted On 11/04/2017
1
763 Views
1


Mariah and StellaSource: UKMIX

R&B diva Mariah Carey has reportedly parted ways with her manager of multiple years, Stella Bulochnikov. This is not a surprise to some because the manager has a controversial history.

In a statement released to Page Six, Stella told the publication: “After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management.”

She went on to say: “During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey’s new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season. Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavors.”

This comes after the failing E! docu-series titled “Mariah’s World” that followed Mariah on her world tour.

During the show, people on the singer’s team were often seen complaining about Bulochnikov’s management tactics that included firing multiple people and various different confrontations.

Bulochnikov is also said to be behind Mariah’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance that took place earlier this year. Sources say that Carey never forgave her for ruining her reputation.

Stella was also accused of using Mariah to gain fame for herself by including so much of her life in “Mariah’s World.” The Russian mother was on an episode of “Last Comic Standing” and reportedly even filmed a pilot for her own reality show.

Although she may not be working for Mariah anymore, she has a lengthy resume that includes producing credit for T.I and Tiny Harris’ VH1 series “The Family Hustle.”

Carey’s on again off again backup dancer-turned-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka is allegedly stepping up in helping to manage the “Honey” singer’s day-to-day life.

Advertisement

Do you think Mariah and Stella have beef? Do you think that Stella was a good manager for Mariah?

Post Views: 763

Read more about mariah carey

Advertisement

You may also like
Tiny Apologized To T.I. For Taking A Pic With Floyd Mayweather; She Explained The Story Behind The Photo – Check Out What She Said!
10/30/2017
Mariah Carey Suspects Her Own Security Team Of Planning Robbery – She Thinks It Was An ‘Inside Job!’
10/20/2017
Mariah Carey’s Mansion Hit By Burglars – Here’s What They Stole!
10/20/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Danny
11/04/2017 at 6:36 pm
Reply

Stella was not at the level professionaly Mariah needed to ever be truly valuable to the Mariah Carey brand. She was low rent and it made sense for things like reality shows or nail polish but not for iconic musicians or singers with real legacies at stake in the long run. Stella should focus on tabloid level antics and Mariah should rehire Benny Medina.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *