Mariah Carey Mocks James Packer By Wearing Engagement Ring He Gave Her

Mariah Carey is having a little fun at ex-fiancé, James Packer’s expense.

In the past weeks, the diva was spotted sporting the massive million dollar engagement ring that the Australian mogul gave her in early 2016. Two things struck people.

The first is that the former couple went their separate ways in the fall of 2016, and she started dating her backup dancer, Bryan Tanak, so why in the world is she still wearing Packer’s ring?

The second is, why did she decide to wear the engagement ring on her middle finger?

A source close to the “Hero” singer spoke to In Touch and explained the plan behind Carey’s madness.

The singer and songwriter is giving the billionaire businessman the middle finger.

The chatty insider told the publication: “Her message could not be clearer. She was wearing her huge engagement finger from James on her right middle finger like a big ‘screw you.'”

The person in the know went on to explain that Carey’s decision to flaunt her former lover’s ring makes her boy toy very jealous.

#VivaLasPaper A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Carey dumped the mogul after having a heated argument over a prenup.

She wanted $50 million for the duration of the marriage, and Packer offered only $30 million. She also found the document tacky.

TMZ obtained a copy of the prenup, and it read: “James will pay Mariah, and Mariah shall accept, $6 million dollars per year for each full year of marriage, up to a maximum of $30 million … adjusted pro-rata on a weekly basis [$151,385 per week].”

It went on to state: “Except for gifts between them for their engagement, wedding or on birthdays and anniversaries, no item of jewelry and/or personal adornment costing over $250,000 will be deemed a gift unless accompanied by, or promptly followed by, a writing specifically stating ‘This is my gift to you.”

The 47-year-old entertainer loves to poke her former fiancé at every turn.

In a recent interview, she was asked if she knew where he was.

Watched Girls Trip and then enjoyed a "girls" night at @dreamhotels 🥂💃🏽🍿 Congrats to @willpowerpacker @queenlatifah #jadapinkettsmith @tiffanyhaddish @morereginahall A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:24pm PDT

She said: “I do not know where the motherf***er is. How am I supposed to know? I really have no idea about the political stuff that goes on. I do not. I do not pay attention to it.”

Carey is not a diva people want to mess around with.