Mariah Carey Is Ready For A Come Back, New Tour Details!

Mariah Carey finally talked about her relationship with her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka, and this time the 46-years old singer broke the ice.

Carey confirmed their romance in an interview with The Associated Press, on Wednesday, but let’s be honest, after posting an Instagram picture with her and Tanaka, drinking champagne in a tub on Valentine’s Day, we don’t think that there were any real doubts.

Still, during the interview the singer didn’t want to talk too much about her personal life, pleading that she and her boyfriend don’t want attention from the media.

Mariah’s reserve in speaking with the press is quite understandable, considering what happened when she and billionaire James Packer broke up last year. The split wasn’t a very pleasant one, and the media took advantage, as plenty of tabloid headlines covered the news from many angles.

But her failure in love meant new opportunities for her career. Her latest single, “I Don’t,” featuring rapper YG, is about a breakup and has one provocative video.

In the clip, she is dressed in sexy, white lingerie, with a white bridal garter on her thigh, an image that surely caused Packer headaches!

Mariah Carey is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide. But staying on top isn’t that easy, just remember Mariah’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve” live performance which had to be stopped.

As “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer said in the interview, she felt really upset by the incident, but now she’s ready for a comeback.

Mariah Carey is set to hit the road this spring with Lionel Richie for “All the Hits Tour,” which runs from March 15 through May 27. She and Richie met way back in 1999, when Mariah was invited to sing “Hero” alongside Luciano Pavarotti.