Mariah Carey Gives Boy Toy Bryan Tanaka $25K A Month To Buy HER Pricey Gifts – Report

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/10/2017
Mariah Carey Bryan TanakaCredit: E! Online

Mariah Carey’s net worth of about half a billion dollars might be declining amid rumors that Bryan Tanaka gets a $25,000 monthly allowance.

That is one of the strangest allegations about Carey and her boy toy Tanaka that have hit the Internet since the pair started dating in the fall of 2016.

A source spoke to Life & Style magazine via the Daily Mail to say that the “And You Don’t Remember” singer was used to the lavish lifestyle that her former fiancé, Australian billionaire James Packer, was providing.

During their time together, Carey and Parker traveled to Europe and Australia to enjoy fancy vacations onboard his multi-million dollar yacht.

He gifted her with precious diamonds and pearls and proposed with a massive ring valued at 10 million dollars.

Now that the “Till the End of Time” artist is dating her backup dancer, who is far from having a billion dollars on his bank account, the mother of two has found a clever way to continue receiving pricey gifts.

The person told the publication that the “Precious” actress gives the dancer a large sum of cash to buy fancy things for her.

Starting the anniversary festivities in a relaxing chic environment. 😎🦋😎 #HappyAnniversary

A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on

The insider had the following to say: “Carey gives boyfriend Bryan Tanaka $25,000 a month so he can buy her presents because Packer – who would shower her with expensive presents regularly and she ‘wants the same treatment from Bryan”.

The spy added: “She doesn’t care that he’s using her money to do it.”

Creating visuals…🎥 #Setlife #RollsRoyce #RollsRoyceDawn #PlatinumMotorSport #MuchLove

A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on

Carey has been very quiet about her romance with the 33-year-old dancer, so do not expect her to go into details about the amount of money that she spends on him.

However, she has shared a series of photos on Instagram with her new man that showed that she rented a $25 million rental villa with Tanaka, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

There are videos that prove that they only travel via private jets and the dancer has a new collection of luxury cars.

