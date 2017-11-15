Mariah Carey Develops Respiratory Infection, Cancels First Few Concerts From Her Holiday Tour

Sadly, the star has to take a break from the stage. Mariah Carey took to social media today to announce her loyal fans that he had no choice but to cancel quite a few of her upcoming holiday shows after developing a respiratory infection.

‘Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I have received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu. You know there’s nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to follow my doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage,’ the songstress tweeted.

Carey went on to explain that the first few shows on her tour are now canceled, but hopefully, she will be able to return to the stage soon.

That being said, her concert on November 17 at the Caesars Windsor in Ontario, as well as the one at The Chicago Theatre that was supposed to take place the following day have been canceled.

As for now, these shows haven’t been rescheduled; therefore, the fans will get their tickets refunded.

Fans took over her social media platforms to show their support and send her their well wishes.