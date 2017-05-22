Mariah Carey Caught Making Out With Bryan Tanaka After Rumors She Got Back Together With Nick Cannon!

They broke up, but their break didn’t take that long at all! Mariah Carey and her boy toy Bryan Tanaka put an end to their relationship last month, and the artist was even rumored to have reunited with her former husband, Nick Cannon. However, it looks like the diva missed Tanaka too much to let him go and they are back together again!

Recently, the star was spotted having fun at a nightclub by herself, but a couple of hours later she met Tanaka!

We are sure the fans will not be too shocked to find out the couple decided to rekindle their love after the woman took to social media to post a flashback photo of her and Tanaka sharing a sundae.

The post came amid rumors that she and baby daddy Nick Cannon are back together and that he was also the reason Mariah broke up with Bryan.

Her followers were baffled when they saw the post, but it soon became clear that she regretted ending her relationship with the boy toy.

The speculations were confirmed when Carey was caught at Wolfgang Puck’s CUT restaurant in Beverly Hills very late at night, heading there to meet Tanaka.

At the time, the restaurant only had a few guests, and the couple felt comfortable to show a lot of PDF.

Eye witnesses claim Tanaka and Carey were having a hot make-out session in the restaurant, without a care in the world.

Now, sources are sure Nick Cannon’s heart is going to get broken when he finds out about it.

“Nick never stopped loving Mariah,” one insider stated. “He was jealous as hell when she started dating other guys. He didn’t want their marriage to end, and fought hard to save it.”

But while Nick still loves Carey, that doesn’t stop him from being close to her as a friend.

Meanwhile, Tanaka was reportedly very jealous over Cannon and Carey’s relationship.

Will he be able to get over it this time around?

What do you think of Mariah Carey picking Bryan Tanaka over Nick Cannon? Are they the perfect couple or did she make the wrong choice?

Leave a comment down below and tell us what you think!