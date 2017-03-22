Mariah Carey Announces Movie Adaptation Of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You!’

It hasn’t been long since Christmas but we are already excited for next year’s winter holidays, and it’s all because of Mariah Carey’s surprise! Although it’s not even April yet, the star decided to reveal her plans for next December early!

As fans already know, Carey is famous for her festive song ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ and now, the well-known track is going to be turned into an animated film that is set to be released at the end of 2017!

The diva took to Twitter to announce the good news to her 17.6 million followers, and she used a special teaser trailer to make people even more excited for the upcoming film.

Furthermore, she also launched a separate social media account especially for the project that fans can use to keep up with the movie updates.

“My song is becoming a movie,” Mariah tweeted. “You’re the first to hear about this exciting news!

“Follow @AllIWantMovie for more updates. #AllIWantMovie”

The film’s teaser confirmed the release of the late 2017 movie, and she also said to the fans that: “Every holiday season there are traditions we can’t live without.”

“The tree. The stockings. The presents. And Mariah Carey.”

At this point Carey appears in the video and winks at the camera, cheekily saying: “I don’t want a lot for Christmas. There’s just one thing I need.”

Fans were really pleasantly surprised by the video and the singer received a lot of praise.

“QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS,” tweeted one user while another stated that, “Christmas came early.”

Advertisement

Are you excited for Christmas 2017 and for Mariah Carey’s upcoming holiday movie?