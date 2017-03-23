Mariah Carey And Remy Ma Send Nicki Minaj A Strong Message With ‘I Don’t’ Remix

Mariah Carey and Remy Ma do not like Nicki Minaj and have joined forces to send her a powerful message. On Thursday, the legendary pop music diva enlisted the New York emcee for the official remix of her song, “I Don’t.”

The collaboration was not expected but when the song debuted it immediately made sense to many fans.

Ma and Minaj have been feuding for close to one decade, but tension mostly remained dormant until the 36-year-old artist decided to release the diss song, “Shether,” in February.

The track received a lot of praises from music fans because it was a throwback to the big battles of the 1990s and 2000s that helped develop the hip-hop culture.

For example, Tupac and Biggie went at it to the very end. Jay Z and Nas did not hold back either when they were feuding.

Minaj responded with “Frauds” earlier this month. Although it reached a wider audience because of her status as a chart-topping artist, it did not receive the same amount of love from experts.

Nonetheless, “Frauds” was robust enough to remove some air from Ma’s return to the limelight. That is why the Carey remix is coming at the right time for the wife of rapper Papoose.

Moreover, the “Whuteva” artist made a surprise appearance on the hit Fox show Empire Wednesday night. Those two things put together will help her stay in the fight.

Carey is helping out for personal reasons. She feuded with Minaj in 2012 when the two ladies were judges on the reality show, American Idol.