FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
mariah carey gigi hadid John Mayer beyonce maddie ziegler drake selena gomez demi lovato madonna Kesha justin bieber the weeknd nicki minaj jennifer lopez rihanna adele george michael zayn malik chris brown katy perry chuck berry
Home » Music

Mariah Carey And Remy Ma Send Nicki Minaj A Strong Message With ‘I Don’t’ Remix

Mel Walker Posted On 03/23/2017
0
0


Nicki Minaj Mariah Carey Remy MaeTalk

Mariah Carey and Remy Ma do not like Nicki Minaj and have joined forces to send her a powerful message. On Thursday, the legendary pop music diva enlisted the New York emcee for the official remix of her song, “I Don’t.”

The collaboration was not expected but when the song debuted it immediately made sense to many fans.

Ma and Minaj have been feuding for close to one decade, but tension mostly remained dormant until the 36-year-old artist decided to release the diss song, “Shether,” in February.

The track received a lot of praises from music fans because it was a throwback to the big battles of the 1990s and 2000s that helped develop the hip-hop culture.

For example, Tupac and Biggie went at it to the very end. Jay Z and Nas did not hold back either when they were feuding.

Minaj responded with “Frauds” earlier this month. Although it reached a wider audience because of her status as a chart-topping artist, it did not receive the same amount of love from experts.

Nonetheless, “Frauds” was robust enough to remove some air from Ma’s return to the limelight. That is why the Carey remix is coming at the right time for the wife of rapper Papoose.

Moreover, the “Whuteva” artist made a surprise appearance on the hit Fox show Empire Wednesday night. Those two things put together will help her stay in the fight.

Advertisement

Carey is helping out for personal reasons. She feuded with Minaj in 2012 when the two ladies were judges on the reality show, American Idol.

Post Views: 0


Read more about mariah carey nicki minaj Remy Ma

You may also like
Mariah Carey Announces Movie Adaptation Of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You!’
03/22/2017
Nicki Minaj Breaks Record For The Most Hits On The Billboard Top 100!
03/20/2017
Rihanna Unfollows Nicki Minaj On Instagram – Is This About Remy Ma Or Drake And Future?
03/20/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *