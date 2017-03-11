Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Take ‘Dem Kids’ To 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards Amid Bryan Tanaka Marriage Rumors

It was a cute family affair for Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards.

People often slam Carey and her ex-husband, Cannon, for the numerous scandals that they are embroiled in, but there seems to be one thing that can not be denied about them, they are loving parents to their fraternal twins – Monroe and Moroccan, also known as dem kids.

The adorable 5½-year-old twins stole the spotlight on the red carpet of the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards which concluded moments ago at USC Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Carey and Cannon rocked matching outfits with their children who go by the nicknames – Roc and Roe.

The international pop star and her daughter wore identical navy Adidas dresses. The mother-daughter duo even had identical curly hairdos.

As for Cannon and Moroccan, they looked handsome in sleeveless orange sweats with hoodies matching pants and decorated Timberland boots.

Cannon, who was featured on numerous shows on Nickelodeon including All That, Kenan & Kel, and All That spin-off, The Nick Cannon Show, is still working with the children’s network on various projects.

The cute family moment comes in the wake of speculations that Carey might be getting married soon.

Carey is said to be ready to wed her new boytoy Bryan Tanaka – the pair has been dating for less than two months!

Carey, who split from billionaire fiancé James Packer earlier this year and burned her million dollar dress on television, wants to say “I do” again.

A source said: “Mariah is ready to walk down the aisle with another man! the diva singer is telling friends she wants to make her rebound boytoy, 33-year-old Bryan Tanaka, her husband!”

The person claimed: “Mariah is already talking marriage and kids because she is absolutely enamored by this guy. She is convinced now that he is the one. Bryan does seem to genuinely love Mariah too. They are convinced that they are supposed to be together.”

Good luck Mrs. Carey, let us hope it works out.