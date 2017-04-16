Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Spend Easter Together With Their Kids!

Easter is a time when even broken families can come together and make some peace.

This is also the case with Mariah Carey and her ex-hubby Nick Cannon who celebrated together with their kids that arrival of the Easter bunny.

It was a special day indeed considering that Mariah Carey has recently dumped her boy toy Bryan Tanaka and speculations have been going around that the diva might give Cannon another chance.

The star also took to Instagram to share pictures of her kids, Monroe and Moroccan having the time of their lives while painting Easter eggs with their mommy and daddy.

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖 @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

“Easter with #demkids, #moments #rocandroe #easter #family @nickcannon,” Carey captioned the photo.

As fans may already know, Mariah had been dating Tanaka for almost a year before she decided it was no going to work.

Despite the breakup, sources close to the star say she is genuinely happy and “She is focusing on her kids and new music.”

“Bryan was a good distraction after she split from James. This is a good time for her to be single and focus on herself.”

In actuality, both the singer and Cannon have been pretty friendly ever since splitting and they are often seen together attending events like Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Awards or spending holidays together with the kids without any drama.

The kids have been blessed because they are able to spend time and learn a lot from both parents as they grow up.

Cannon has posted on social media before about how important he believes education is for his kids.

Talking about Monroe’s new glasses that she loves, he said “I hope she never takes them off!!” adding that “A sophisticated intellectual is what I’m trying to raise here and these glasses keep them little grimy ruffneck kindergarteners away from my baby!! LOL”

How cute! They are great parents and we hope they had a great Easter together with #demkids!