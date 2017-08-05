Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Put Egos Aside After Split Despite Comedian Feeling ‘Broken’ Over The Situation

Mariah Carey and her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, have maintained an exemplary relationship since splitting.

However, in a recent interview, Mr. Cannon said Carey has left him feeling broken and shattered because she is an extraordinary woman who cannot be replaced.

The former host of “America’s Got Talent” dated a few beautiful women since divorcing the flamboyant diva in the winter of 2016.

He hooked up with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell and had a child with her and he rekindled the flames of love with his ex, Christina Milian.

However, all the romances were short-lived because Cannon’s heart seems to belong to Carey.

The “Wild ’N Out” host explained in a recent interview with ET: “I am broken. I am shattered.”

Cannon said he is devastated by the split and is not very hopeful that he will have another meaningful romance again.

Cannon and Carey who share fraternal twins – Moroccan and Monroe – added: “[My marriage to Carey] was a special time. It was, but we made some amazing children together, and so we will always be together.”

Cannon, who is currently promoting his new movie, “The ‘King Of The Dancehall,” is having a tough time focusing on the project.

He sat down with another publication where he was quizzed about – you have guessed it – Carey.

He was asked to share the secret of his healthy friendship with Carey.

The rapper shared: “It is just about unconditional love, taking your ego out of the situation and understanding that that is how it goes. You have moved on, but at the end of the day, you have got to raise children. It is pretty simple when you think about it.”

He went on to say it takes a lot of willpower and dedication to make sure that he and Carey put their children first.

The father of three confessed: “You are right—you can make it hard or you can just deal with it and embrace it, and I think everybody is coming from a positive place.”

He also addressed the rumors that they are getting back together by saying: “Yeah, I mean there’s a rumor about that every week, there’s a rumor about who I am dating. There are so many rumors that I do not even pay attention to it anymore.”

After the show it's the after party 🎉 @mastrosofficial A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

However, a source close to Carey said after she briefly ended her romance with boytoy Bryan Tanaka, the friendly exes have became even friendlier.

The source said: “Mariah and Nick are getting along great. Nick spends most of his time with Mariah and the kids. Mariah is great with Nick around. There seems to be hoped that they will get back together permanently.”

Do you think Carey and Cannon will get back together?