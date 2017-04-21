Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Might Be Back Together But Reasons For Bryan Tanaka Split Still Murky

Mariah Carey and ex-boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, split earlier this month and it is now being claimed that a major blowout during a trip to Mexico led to the end of the romance.

The reason for the separation comes amid rumors that Carey and her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, are getting closer and closer every passing day.

In late March, Miss Carey took a lavish trip to Cabo where she rented a multi-million dollar villa to celebrate her birthday or anniversary as she likes to call them.

According to sources, Carey was very upset because her lover and backup dancer did not give her a fancy present to mark the special day.

It was previously reported that the pop diva was giving her boy toy several thousand of dollars every month for him to spend on her.

A source spoke to a popular celebrity website and revealed what caused the rift.

The spy said: “The couple got into a blowout fight while celebrating her 47th birthday in Cabo San Lucas at the end of March. Mariah was upset that he did not get her a birthday present. She told him not to spend any money on her because she already had everything she wanted in life, but the fact that he didn’t get her anything, even a card, really set her off.”

Cannon, who is rumored to be the reason why Carey and Tanaka went their separate ways after five months of dating, did an interview where he said it was not the case.

However, in the same interview, Cannon, who divorced from Carey in 2016 after eight years of marriage, said he would not mind getting back with his ex.

He stated: “A lot of times when you think about breakups in relationships, it’s usually over ego. And if you can remove your ego from that, and make it about your loved ones, then that’s what it’s about.”

Last night, the pair was spotted heading to dinner at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, and he was asked by TMZ if he is back with Carey, he replied by: “We’ve always been official.”

There you have it, folks.