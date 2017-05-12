Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Back Together After The Singer’s Breakup From Boy Toy Bryan Tanaka!

Her one and only love is there for her once again! According to new reports, Mariah Carey and her former husband Nick Cannon have decided to give their broken relationship another chance after the singer split from her boy toy Bryan Tanaka! The rekindling made Carey, as well as the kids very happy.

According to a source close to the couple, “Obviously the kids want nothing more than for their parents to get back together.”

In addition, there is no doubt that Nick and Mariah still have feelings for each other and the insider claimed that Carey slowly realizes no other man can tolerate her like Nick can.

“Mariah even told Nick that he is the reason that she actually left Bryan,” the source claimed.

It looks like their rekindling is going very well and ever since Mariah broke up with Bryan Tanaka in early April, Cannon has been staying over almost every night.

The only thing left to do is make it official, but the singer is trying to make it seem like they are just friends.

She is afraid to jinx it by revealing it too early!

“Although Mariah is trying to tell her camp that they are just still close friends and co-parents, everyone can see what’s going on!” one insider revealed.

At this point, they should know what they want from each other considering their history.

Do you believe that Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey should take a leap of faith and get married once again or is that a bad idea and a situation heading for a disaster?

Let us know what you think in the comment section down below!