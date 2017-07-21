Mariah Carey And Bryan Tanaka Spotted Holding Hands And Heading For Romantic Dinner Date

The couple is not trying to hide their budding romance at all. Mariah Carey and her boy toy Bryan Tanaka were spotted hand in hand taking a stroll down the street before heading to popular hotspot Nobu for a romantic dinner.

The singer was wearing a tight black top with ripped jeans and heels for the outing while her younger lover sported a more casual look in a black Nike shirt and gym shorts.

The man took to social media not too long ago to praise his girlfriend’s Las Vegas show.

Tanaka posted a photo of him with the diva at the event and they looked very happy together.

‘In honor of a wonderful experience, a spectacular show, awesome crowds, an amazing cast and crew, and most importantly the Queen herself who pours her heart and soul into her music and shows. ’It was a stone groove babay!’ Congratulations to your #1toInfinityresidency at @caesarspalace in Las Vegas!!! #MariahCarey #MuchLove,’ the dancer captioned the image.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey’s ex, Nick Cannon, opened up about his broken relationship with the performer and confessed that he hasn’t moved on from Carey.

‘I cannot [move on]. I am broken. I am shattered,’ he admitted.

However, he acknowledged that ‘She’s got a boyfriend! He is a nice guy,’ which means that Cannon is not going to make any steps towards a possible reconciliation.

Do you believe Carey and Tanaka are going to last?