Mariah Carey And Bryan Tanaka Did Not Split Because Of Nick Cannon – Comedian Is Open To Getting Back With Ex-Wife

Mariah Carey’s split from Bryan Tanaka is not Nick Cannon’s fault, and those words came straight from the former “America’s Got Talent” host’s mouth.

In early April, after about five months of dating, Miss Carey dumped Mr. Tanaka who was also her backup dancer.

The split came just days after rumors claimed that Tanaka was receiving a $25,000 allowance from the pop and R&B diva and he was getting jealous of the fact that she was spending too much time with her ex-husband, Cannon.

Mr. Cannon sat down with “Entertainment Tonight” where he made some surprising revelations.

Cannon said he is not against getting back with his ex-wife and the mother of his twins – Moroccan and Monroe – and he more or less stated Carey and Tanaka had a fake romance.

Asked if he caused a rift between Mr. Tanaka and Miss Carey, he said: “I know nothing about this. I got too many of my own relationship issues to be worried about an old relationship.”

Happy Valentine's Day!! π #happyvalentinesday #happy #moments #bubbles ππ₯πΎπ₯πΎπ

The host of “The Nick Cannon Show and “Wild ‘N Out” went on to add: “Most men are jealous of me. I’m joking. But I know nothing about it. For me, at the end of the day, she’s an amazing mother and we focus on our kids. That’s never going to change no matter who’s in my life or who’s in her life. We have kids together, so we’ll always be family.”

The “I Used to Be in Love” and “Whenever You Need Me” singer was asked about getting back with his former spouse, he replied by calling her his dream girl, and added: “That is always family — and when I say that, I say that to a level of I will always love her. That’s always my dream girl. Like, to me, just because we’re not intimate, I’m closer to her than probably I’ve ever been just based off of that’s my family, that’s the mother of my children.”

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family π£π₯ππ¦π°π

