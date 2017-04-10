Mariah Carey And Boy Toy Bryan Tanaka Are Over!

After only five months of dating, Mariah Carey and her boy toy Bryan Tanaka have decided to end their love affair right here.

As fans may already know, reports recently revealed that the diva was spending “millions of dollars on him” and all of her close ones were “terrified!”

Carey started dating Tanaka after ending her engagement with 49 years old billionaire James Packer.

For many people, it looked like the two shared a socially peculiar but very much real love. However, some sources have claimed that their relationship was no less than troubling.

“Mariah is blowing through millions of dollars on having fun with Bryan and her management team is extremely worried about it,” the insider revealed.

Indeed, just last month the couple went to Dubai for a week of skiing at an indoor ski resort and according to the source Carey paid for the whole trip.

The source also added that Mariah was paying his rent as well and she actually liked being his sugar mama because it was her way of keeping the young hunk by her side.

She even leased him a brand new car “which is around several thousand dollars a month!”

But the spending was not really what drove them apart, as Mariah liked to spoil her boyfriend. In fact, what ruined their relationship was Tanaka’s unfounded jealousy of her ex, Nick Cannon!

Reportedly, Tanaka felt “disrespected” when Carey and Cannon attended Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards with their twins on March 11. As revenge, he would flirt with other women.

Did you expect Mariah and Bryan’s relationship to end so fast? Is it for the best or should they try and fix things? Tell us your thoughts by leaving a comment down below!