Mariah Carey Advises Lionel Richie On ‘American Idol’ Judging Gig: ‘Don’t Do It’

The 47-year-old diva gave her opinion on the highly anticipated American Idol reboot! Mariah Carey was a judge on season 12 of the popular show, and she famously clashed with co-star Nicki Minaj.

Now, the singer opened up about reports that 68-year-old Lionel Richie is being tapped to be a judge.

‘I would say, do not do it. No, I am only kidding. If he wants to do it, that will be great. I think he’d be really good at it,’ Carey said.

But the star has never kept her bad experience on the show’s judge panel a secret, even calling it the worst experience of her life once.

‘Yeah, they just were trying to foil me when I went on there. So, you know, that is the only reason why I say that [to Richie].’

As for Katy Perry, who has already confirmed she’ll be a judge on the reboot, Carey said she’ll definitely do well, adding that Richie will too.

As fans of the music completion may remember, earlier in July, Ryan Seacrest confirmed his return as the host of American Idol.

On Live! with Kelly and Ryan, the man opened up about missing the hosting gig and compared it to a relationship.

‘I do not know if you’ve ever been in a 15-year relationship, and then — for a reason, you do not really know — you break up! And I thought, ‘Gosh, it would be great to get back together at some point.”

It looks like aside from Carey, everybody on the hit show had a wonderful experience being part of it!