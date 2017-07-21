Maria Menounos Tells All On Her Scary Brain Tumor Diagnosis: ‘I Started Chuckling’

Less than a year after her mother was diagnosed with stage IV brain cancer, Maria Menounos learned she was suffering from a brain tumor. The TV personality struggled to accept the bad news.

‘I started kind of chuckling. Because at that point it is like, ‘This is a joke.’ Like, how does this happen?’ Menounos recalled her initial reaction.

However, now that she went through a seven-hour long procedure to remove the tumor, Maria thinks the whole thing ended up being a blessing.

Menounos stated that she needed the horrible health scare to finally change her life.

The host also revealed, just hours after announcing her diagnosis that she would be leaving E! News.

‘I’m so grateful for the past three years at E!, I had such an amazing time co-hosting with Jason Kennedy and working every day with the wonderful roster of talent on the show including producers, staff, and crew. It was such a special, good-hearted group and one I will always consider family,’ the woman wrote on social media.

Previously, Memuonos also claimed that the scary experience made her eager to finally have a kid with fiancé Keven Undergaro and start a real family together.

The host realized that nothing matters more than family, when going through her illness.

We are all very happy Menounos managed to get through the scary experience, and she is currently recuperating.

In addition, we agree with her that family is very important and fans accept her decision to leave E! News.

However, we hope that one day, she will decide to return to the small screen.

Until then, stay healthy Maria Menounos!

Are you shocked to learn about Menounos’ unusual reaction to the brain tumor diagnosis?