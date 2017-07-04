Maria Menounos ‘May Never Return’ To TV After Brain Tumor Nightmare

It turns out that the woman wants to step down while she is at the top of her game and focus more on her life. The E! News co-host Maria Menounos resigned today after revealing that she underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor not too long ago.

Now, the star is on a long road to recovery, and according to a source close to the former co-host, she may never return to TV.

‘Maria honestly doesn’t know if she’ll return to entertainment after all of this. It really caused her to wake up. She wants to step down while she is at the top of her game and refocus her life right now. She is so grateful for everything that life has given her, and she does not take any of it for granted,’ the insider stated.

Apparently, Menounos also plans to finally marry longtime fiance Kevin Undergaro and start a family of their own.

But while the pal claimed she might never return to her career, a rep for the star claimed there are still chances she’ll come back after recovering.

The rep stated that Menounos is just taking some time off to focus on her health and manage some passion projects and then see what’s next.

The rep assured everyone that this does not exclude television.

Menounos revealed that she was first diagnosed with a brain tumor back in February and that in June she underwent surgery to remove it.

According to her, the scary tumor was as big as a golf ball.

In addition, her mother is also battling stage 4 brain cancer and so, the E! News co-host took to social media to inform her followers that she is doing well.

Menounos, whose mother is currently battling stage 4 brain cancer, released a statement on Instagram this morning to let her fans know that she will be okay but proceeded to ask her fans for prayers for her mother.