Maria Menounos ‘May Never Return’ To TV After Brain Tumor Nightmare

It turns out that the woman wants to step down while she is at the top of her game and focus more on her life. The E! News co-host Maria Menounos resigned today after revealing that she underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor not too long ago.
Now, the star is on a long road to recovery, and according to a source close to the former co-host, she may never return to TV.
‘Maria honestly doesn’t know if she’ll return to entertainment after all of this. It really caused her to wake up. She wants to step down while she is at the top of her game and refocus her life right now. She is so grateful for everything that life has given her, and she does not take any of it for granted,’ the insider stated.
Apparently, Menounos also plans to finally marry longtime fiance Kevin Undergaro and start a family of their own.
But while the pal claimed she might never return to her career, a rep for the star claimed there are still chances she’ll come back after recovering.
The rep stated that Menounos is just taking some time off to focus on her health and manage some passion projects and then see what’s next.
The rep assured everyone that this does not exclude television.
Menounos revealed that she was first diagnosed with a brain tumor back in February and that in June she underwent surgery to remove it.
According to her, the scary tumor was as big as a golf ball.
First I wanna say thank you all for the well wishes, prayers and support. It's been a crazy time here in our home. I want you all to know that I'm ok! Seriously I'm recovering well and should be as good as new very very soon! Luckily I don't need any further treatments but I can't say the same about my mom. So please keep her in your prayers. I also want to thank @people for allowing me to share my story. @juliejordanc & @mrjesscagle THANK YOU' Next-I need to thank everyone at @cedarssinai everyone there has been amazing. Most people want to rush out of the hospital to get home I kept saying I've never been treated kinder. I cried like a baby saying goodbye to the amazing nurses who took such good care of me. God bless nurses! I of course need to thank dr black and dr Chu for performing an amazing surgery and giving me the best bday gift ever-my health. And lastly, god has blessed me in so many ways but this too was a blessing. I got to hear what I have meant to my friends and family-it's been quite moving for me. I want thank all of my incredible friends, family and even strangers who have shown me and my family such kindness. @alyssawallerce Thank you for being with me every step of the way. I couldn't have done it without you. @iamjoegear You too! And to @undergaro the best nurse in the world..you never left the hospital and slept by my side there. you are my everything and I'm so thankful to you. You and dad have really been incredible to mom and me. You both have inspired me. I've never been more excited about life. I see so much so clearly. Will share more with all of you soon! Xo
In addition, her mother is also battling stage 4 brain cancer and so, the E! News co-host took to social media to inform her followers that she is doing well.
Menounos, whose mother is currently battling stage 4 brain cancer, released a statement on Instagram this morning to let her fans know that she will be okay but proceeded to ask her fans for prayers for her mother.
