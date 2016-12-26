Margot Robbie Wore Her Mother’s Bridal Gown at Her Wedding

Recently, Margot Robbie shared the news that she and Tom Ackerly have decided to get married by showing off her engagement ring on social media.

The “Suicide Squad” star and her director husband have been dating for three years before they finally decided to tie the knot.

Apparently the two have already walked down the aisle in complete secrecy in Coorabell, near Byron Bay. The wedding was small, attended by only 50 or so guests.

They wanted to keep the entire celebration of their love secret so much that they even told their guests to come to different locations and from there they picked them up in a bus that took all of them to the wedding place. The party started at 4 P.M. and was over by 11 P.M.

Of course, camera and phones were also not allowed.

The newlyweds live together in London and are thinking of having children already. However, when the time comes they would prefer moving back to Australia.

“They’ll be here. The kids will be in Australia,” said Robbie.

“He [Tom] loves Australia. He’s like, ‘I don’t know why anyone leaves Australia.’ ”

We also know that Margot wore her mother’s wedding dress at her own wedding.

Australian designer Casey Tanswell was asked to do some alterations on the passed-down gown, but he was unaware that her client was a celebrity until they met.

“She didn’t know it was Margot until she turned up at her home for the fitting,” stated a source close to Margot.

The married couple is pretty much in love and she recently even dubbed Tom as the “best looking guy in London”.

“I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me,” she claims.

Aw, how cute!

“We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’

“And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'”

OMG, the ultimate love story!

Congratulations to the happy couple!