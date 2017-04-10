Margot Robbie And Tom Ackerley Are Expecting Their First Child – Report – Will Rumored Pregnant Actress Make It Official Soon?

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley got married in December in a secret ceremony. At the age of 26, The Wolf of Wall Street actress is reportedly expecting her first child with her husband.

Of course, with the secretive nature of the stunning movie star, the media should not expect Robbie to rush and put out an official statement before it is necessary.

However, people close to the famous Australian beauty are not waiting on her and have started talking to the media.

An insider told a publication from Down Under: “It’s so exciting – although she’s not really showing yet, so not many people have cottoned onto the news. Given how far along we think she is, there’s definitely a chance she was [pregnant] at the wedding. We’re expecting an announcement any day now.”

Robbie and the British assistant director have been together since 2014, and they called London home. The Focus star has always been candid about her desire to have children in a world where individuals are more interested in furthering their career.

Ackerley’s wife once shared: “`I want tons of children. I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number.”

A spy, who knows quite a bit about the couple, also gave more information about her behavior around kids.

The person said: “Margot’s always going on about how cute Tom’s nieces and nephews are and she hates having to give them back. She’s totally clucky and beyond ready [for her own].”

The rumored parents-to-be met in 2013 while working on the movie Suite Française.

Fans are excited and have taken to social media to congratulate the twosome. Robbie still has a few projects lined up for release in the upcoming months, so those supporters will have plenty of things to enjoy during the pregnancy.

I, Tonya is one of those movies that have them very excited.