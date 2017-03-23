Marc Anthony Spotted On The Red Carpet With A New Girlfriend!

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez were, at one point, one of the world’s most famous celebrity couples. The iconic duo has sold a whopping 87 million records collectively, with Lopez at 75 million and Anthony at 12 million. There is no doubt a lot of fans have been hoping Anthony and Lopez would be getting back together again.

It looks like that won’t be the case. Anthony made an appearance on the Red Carpet with his new model girlfriend Mariana Downing who is 21-years-old. The couple has been dating for a few months since Anthony’s split from his ex-wife Shannon De Lima in late 2016.

Mariana Downing works with a modeling agency called Wilhelmina, and the couple looked great together on the red carpet. Marc Anthony had his signature sunglasses on while Mariana wore a long white dress.

A source commented on how they are inseparable and looking pretty in love.

Anthony was married to the 29-year-old model de Lima before he tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez for 7 years. They broke up in 2011 and finalized their divorce in 2014. They have two kids together who are both 9-years-old: Max and Emme.

Lopez told Kelly Ripa that they are still like best friends on Monday. They are working an album right now and Anthony is helping Jennifer with it as much as he can.

Jennifer Lopez has been all over the headlines this month after she revealed some photos on social media of her and the baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Advertisement

The couple was spotted together in Miami and took pictures together with the sisters of Rodriguez. A source commented they are a perfect match together and it looks like their relationship might get serious!