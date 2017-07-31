Marc Anthony Performs In Concert Just Two Days After His Mother’s Death

During the International Champions Cup match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona on Saturday, Marc Anthony performed at the halftime show. The star’s public appearance came just a couple of days following his mother’s passing.

The 47-year-old singer did not cancel his previously scheduled commitment to perform at the match, and he did his best to give the crowd the sort of live concert they expected despite what was going on in his personal life.

Anthony sang a four song medley, including his hit singles ‘I Need to Know,’ ‘Tu Amor Me Hace Bien,’ ‘La Gozadera’ and ‘Vivir Mi Vida.’

Of course, he also rocked a dark suit and a pair of shades while doing his thing.

Following his performance in front of the huge sold-out arena, the singer looked emotional as he walked off the field.

Music icon Marc Anthony walks off the field after his half time performance at El Clasico Miami soccer match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday. Photo by Pedro Portal / @elnuevoherald #marcanthony #elclasico #elclasicomiami #soccer A post shared by Miami Herald (@miamiherald) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

Last week, Anthony took to social media to announce the sad news.

He posted an emotional message, paying tribute to his late mother, Guillermina Quiñones.

‘Today at 12:10pm my family’s hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away. She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all. Mami, I am going to miss you so much!’

During the weekend, before the artist’s performance, his former wife and friend Jennifer Lopez also shared a sweet message of support for her ex and a touching tribute to his mother.

