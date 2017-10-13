Marc Anthony Has Been Robbed Of 2.5 Million Dollars By Accounting Firm Staffer

Actor and Latin American superstar Marc Anthony has been robbed of millions. However, he wasn’t held up at gunpoint or robbed of expensive jewelry at one of his many homes. No, the theft was much more underhanded and surreptitious in nature. So much so that it happened over the course of an eight-year period.

A staffer at a prestigious accounting firm in New York has been stealing the star’s money for nearly a decade. To a whopping total of over $2 million.

The same accounting firm also represents other stars such as Pharrell and Drake.

The staffer has been identified as Kyle Tessiero and he has been working at the firm since 2007 during which time he had instant access to Anthony’s credit cards and bank accounts.

Tessiero continuously used the accounts from 2009 to 2017 as he made extravagant purchases with Anthony’s credit cards as well as having access to the cash in his accounts. It speaks to the type of wealth Anthony has accumulated that he was unaware of giant sums of money going missing from his account.

This is always the risk that incredibly wealthy people run and even the somewhat marginally wealthy. When they aren’t aware of the numbers or care to check the books, money gets laundered out of robust accounts all the time.

So many successful and wealthy celebrities have been victims of similar breaches, but it typically comes from the inside via someone they know, not a complete stranger working at a professional establishment.

Tessiero had a specific system going where he would rack up bills by using Anthony’s American Express then pay them off using cash from Anthony’s bank account.

The fact that he had such unlimited access to that amount of money and no red flags were raised for nearly eight years is not only egregious mismanagement, but it’s grounds for a complete company overhaul.

It would be unsurprising if other wealthy clients didn’t pull their funds, close accounts, and change information because of this incident. An internal audit finally revealed the entire thing. Tessiero is charged with first-degree grand larceny and may face up to 25 years in prison.