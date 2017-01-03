Manziel, Beckham Jr and Bieber Party It Up at LIV

Maybe 2017 won’t be that different from 2016 after all. We are barely in the new year, and we’ve already had a star studded party. We can report that countless sports stars, musicians and celebrities partied it up at LIV nightclub on Sunday, and oh, it was hella lit!

Advertisement

Former NFL quarterback, Johnny Manziel, as well as A-list celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Jamie Foxx, and Odell Beckham Jr. all attended the bash, among a host of other celebrities who partied together at Miami club on Sunday.

Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, 2 Chainz and Loso performed for the packed audience; an audience that included more A-list stars like Khloe Kardashian and her boo, Tristan Thompson, Victor Cruz as well as actor Adrian Brody.

Bieber and Beckham Jr. continued their partying at E11EVEN club till dusk, according to Trey Songz Snapchat. We’re told the celebrities and their entourage drank Don Julio Magnums. NFL superstar, Odell Beckham Jr. started his celebrations early alongside his Giants’ teammates and Trey Songz, by chilling on a boat. Beckham recently made it to the play-offs for the first time in his young career, so it was well deserved.

We may just be 3 days into the new year, but we have a feeling that this could be the year of celebrity parties.

Advertisement

Some things never change!