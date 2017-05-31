Many Manchester Survivors Will NOT Be Allowed To Attend Ariana Grande’s Benefit Concert

It seems that not all Manchester bombing survivors will attend Ariana Grande’s benefit concert in June. As many of you already know, The Side To Side singer will return to England this summer to raise money for the victims of the attack and their families, for an event that will take place at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, but a pretty stupid and unpleasant problem is set to ruin the whole thing.

Those who purchased their tickets for Grande’s original concert through a resale site don’t have the original booking reference number and therefore can’t prove that they were actually there in May.

Ariana’s benefit concert is already a big deal, considering the fact that the 23-years old singer is expected to perform alongside a star-studded lineup, but people like Laura Smith and her daughters Lehanna and Aaliyah will actually miss the show if things don’t get fixed.

Despite spending almost $650 to attend an event that ended up being a tragedy, this mother can’t procure the free tickets for Ariana’s benefit show.

She said that she tried to contact the original purchaser via Facebook, but failed and instead received numerous offers from people who don’t want to go to the concert but claim money for the free passes.

This is the ugly truth, that kind of blurs Ariana Grande’s wonderful gesture, but some people care just about themselves, and this is what makes it so sad…

But there’s still hope! A spokesperson from Ticketmaster revealed that fans who purchased tickets via resale sites can still attend the benefit show for free if they can prove they were at the show back in May. Not the perfect solution, but at least someone is trying to fix this nasty situation.