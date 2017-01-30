Manny Pacquiao’s Promoter to Dana White: The Ball Is in Your Court

Manny Pacquiao’s promoter, the legendary Bob Arum, has spoken out about a possible fight between Pacquiao and McGregor. He said it’s as good as done if the money is right for Manny.

Conor raised the idea of fighting Pacquiao during his PPV Q&A session which happened last week while being questioned about the possibility of fighting Mayweather. The non-expletive version of what Conor said was that he might just forget about Floyd and just fight the Pacquiao.

Well, Manny’s long time promoter says he’ll agree to any terms to make the fight happen – mainly because it’s easy money. He said that Conor is a great athlete, and he’s the best MMA has to offer, but MMA and Boxing are two different things.

He added that everybody’s having fun with it, and of course, PacMan would like to fight McGregor in boxing – in fact, any boxer would like to fight him – “cause they’d knock him out.” Ouch!

He was also questioned on the animosity Dana White has for him, as apparently that the fight won’t happen because of Bob’s involvement. Bob casually swiped the question away, saying that was typical Dana, needing an excuse. However, he said Dana is a good guy, but at the end of the day, the fight isn’t serious.

He definitely would give Manny his blessings to fight Conor though, if the fight ever comes to fruition. He would even go as far as not getting involved at all for it to happen, as its easy money for the PacMan. The ball is in their court to make it happen.

Do you think a Manny-Conor fight is more likely to happen over Conor-Floyd fight?