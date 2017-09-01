FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
amal clooney kendall jenner sandra bullock joe manganiello Kate Hudson drake leonardo dicaprio chrissy teigen caitlyn jenner reese witherspoon gwyneth paltrow Kevin James meghan markle angelina jolie will smith 21 Savage chris pratt brad pitt jon voight anna kendrick jamie foxx emma stone rihanna
Home » Hollywood

Mandy Moore Gets a Black Eye and Stitches After Running Into Shower Door Handle

Nick Markus Posted On 09/01/2017
0
683 Views
0


mandy mooreSource: etonline.com

Actress Mandy Moore took to social media to share a photo of her gnarly injury. It showed her clearly black eye and also a few stitches under the brow. According to the This is Us star, she ran into her shower door handle.

On Instagram, aside from worrying and grossing out her followers, Mandy Moore also asked the fans for tips on how to heal or cover up her black eye ASAP.

‘Real talk: How does a girl get rid of a black eye pronto? Any helpful hints (minus Ice and arnica??).  Thanks @stokerplasticsurgery for coming in at 9 p.m. to sew me up!! Never had stitches or a black eye before… what a day!’ Moore posted.

Although it looks pretty bad, we are sure the celeb is recovering pretty well.

Sometimes, accidents like these happen so we should all learn something from the actress’ unfortunate run in with the handle and be very careful in our daily lives.

As for This is Us, we are yet unsure whether or not her freak accident will be affecting her shooting schedule.

Reports say she and the rest of the cast have been busy filming this summer.

Advertisement

Just last week, NBC released a teaser for season 2 that featured a heartbreaking scene between Moore and Sterling K. Brown.

Post Views: 683

Read more about mandy moore this is us

Advertisement

You may also like
‘This Is Us’ Creator Reveals ‘Bombshell’ Questions WIll Come Up About Jack’s Death In Season 2
08/15/2017
Sylvester Stallone To Appear As Himself Next Season On ‘This Is Us’!
08/03/2017
Mandy Moore And Other Legendary Disney Princesses Dish On How It Felt To Share The Stage At D23!
07/15/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


  • Follow Us

    Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on Pinterest Follow Us on Google Plus Follow Us on Tumblr Our RSS Follow Us on Instagram
  • Advertisement

  • Recent Posts

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement