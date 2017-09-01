Mandy Moore Gets a Black Eye and Stitches After Running Into Shower Door Handle

Actress Mandy Moore took to social media to share a photo of her gnarly injury. It showed her clearly black eye and also a few stitches under the brow. According to the This is Us star, she ran into her shower door handle.

On Instagram, aside from worrying and grossing out her followers, Mandy Moore also asked the fans for tips on how to heal or cover up her black eye ASAP.

‘Real talk: How does a girl get rid of a black eye pronto? Any helpful hints (minus Ice and arnica??). Thanks @stokerplasticsurgery for coming in at 9 p.m. to sew me up!! Never had stitches or a black eye before… what a day!’ Moore posted.

Although it looks pretty bad, we are sure the celeb is recovering pretty well.

Sometimes, accidents like these happen so we should all learn something from the actress’ unfortunate run in with the handle and be very careful in our daily lives.

As for This is Us, we are yet unsure whether or not her freak accident will be affecting her shooting schedule.

Reports say she and the rest of the cast have been busy filming this summer.

Just last week, NBC released a teaser for season 2 that featured a heartbreaking scene between Moore and Sterling K. Brown.