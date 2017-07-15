Mandy Moore And Other Legendary Disney Princesses Dish On How It Felt To Share The Stage At D23!

On Friday evening, during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, nine Disney princesses shared the stage. It was definitely a magical night!

Actresses who lend their voice to Ariel (Jodi Benson), Belle (Paige O’Hara), Jasmine (Linda Larkin), Pocahontas (Irene Bedard), Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), Merida (Kelly Macdonald), Anna (Kristen Bell), and Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) came together to promote their appearances in the upcoming Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Mandi Moore, who voiced Rapunzel, opened up about what she felt being surrounded by so many iconic women and she was definitely excited to meet some of her role models.

‘I mean, I met Jodi Benson today, Ariel. She is the sole reason that I started singing. I did not manage to tell her that, because I do not want to creep her out too much. I will. Before the day is done, I am going to lay that on her,’ the actress stated.

In addition, while Moore was excited to take a selfie with her idol Benson, the woman also confessed to the press that she could not believe she got to document her meeting the This Is Us actress.

‘She came up to me and asked for a selfie, and then she texted it to me. Boom! Got her number! I’m like, dying,’ the actress joked.

Cravalho was also thrilled to meet her ‘childhood heroes.’

Meanwhile, Macdonald, could not believe she was meeting the talented young girl who so brilliantly portrayed Moana.

‘I think it was the ultimate surprise and really thrilling to be out there with all these princesses who have had their moment singularly. Then here we are together. It is sort of amazing,’ Rose added.

Having such strong sisterhood vibes in the same place is great.

These legends were so gracious and kind just like the princesses they voiced over the years.

