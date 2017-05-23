Manchester Terror Attack At Ariana Grande Gig: At Least 22 Massacred And 59 Injured After Suicide Bomber Detonation

At least 22 people including children were killed, and around 60 were injured after explosions rang out at the end of an Ariana Grade concert in Manchester Arena. More traumatized families have spoken about the horrible carnage that they have been witnesses to after a suicide bomb set off at a pop concert.

Witnesses told all about the bolts and nuts tearing into young fans at the moment the blast was detonated in the foyer zone of the Manchester Arena when an Ariana Grande concert ended.

The bomb was detonated at the time when parents were gathering their children to leave the show and other mothers and fathers have already picked up the youngsters.

This morning the police have already confirmed that the suicide bomber also died inside the Aren after he detonated an improvised explosive device.

The US security confirmed the fact that the suicide bomber had traveled to the concert location on public transport.

According to MailOnline, the bomber was well-known to the authorities, and some initial analysis of the bombing device showed that he might have been part of a cell.

Hundreds of desperate people are insanely trying their best to find their loved one who went missing during the horrible tragedy and the aftermath.

The explosion tore through the lobby, and the terrified fans stampeded to the stadium’s exits in horrifying scenes that have been caught on mobile phone cameras.

Witnesses have described the aftermath of the tragedy as being similar to a war zone.

US star Ariana Grande managed to escape unharmed, and she posted a heartbreaking message on Twitter saying: “From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.’

Her manager Scooter Braun also stated that ‘We mourn for the children.’

Eyewitnesses told MailOnline that they heard a massive bang and then saw a stampede of people run out of the venue screaming in desperation.

Eyewitness Jane Hanson aged 44, said that she and her 16-year-old daughter were just getting ready to leave at the moment the bomb exploded. She saw children crying and panicking as one man was running while carrying his children in his arms.

A barman at the nearby Steven Charles Snooker Club said that he saw people lying on the ground and they were all covered in blood.

In a statement, Manchester Arena said: ‘We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night. The nightmarish event took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims.’

Advertisement

Britain is on its second-highest alert level of ‘severe’, and this means that an attack is considered highly likely. British counter-terrorism police said that they are making an average arrest every day in connection with suspected acts of terrorism. Out thoughts go to all the families involved in the tragic event.