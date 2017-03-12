Man Sneaks Into The White House – Trump Praises Secret Service Anyway!

According to new reports, the President, Donald Trump was in danger after a man carrying a backpack managed to enter the White House on Friday at midnight.

Advertisement

After he was caught by the security guards, the man explained that “I jumped the fence,” referring to how he managed to breach the security.

The intruder’s name is Jonathan Tran and he is 26 years old.

Reports say he might be charged for unlawful entry and he is set to appear in court on Saturday.

Furthermore, according to the police reports, the young man does not have a criminal record.

“The service did a fantastic job,” Trump praised. Tran did not manage to get anywhere near the President before he was caught.

“It was a troubled person. It was very sad,” Trump explained.

According to an official, Trump is spending his time in Washington and was alerted about the intrusion on Friday night.

Later on, Sean Spicer also stated that the government has full confidence in the Secret Service at the White House, despite the fact that the man was able to simply jump over the fence and enter the premises before he was finally caught.

However, such breaches in security have also happened before when Barack Obama was in office and since then, the Secret Service has been involved in many scandals.

White House was placed under security condition “orange,” one of the highest levels of security for the Secret Service.

Sources at the White House have revealed that Tran also claimed that “I am a friend of the President. I have an appointment,” when he first approached the guards.

What do you think about the incident?

Advertisement

Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below!