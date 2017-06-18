‘Man Of Steel’ 2 Might Introduce Supergirl To DC’s Big Screen Universe

Last fall, The CW’s Supergirl television series surprised many viewers by introducing their own version of Kara’s famous cousin, Superman, played by actor Tyler Hoechlin. Now, it looks like Warner Bros. may return the favor by introducing Supergirl into the next installment of their big screen Superman franchise.

The news comes from an anonymous source who posted several supposed leaks regarding the DC Extended Universe onto the internet site 4chan.

According to the post, a sequel to 2013’s Man of Steel in already in development, with a story by director Zack Snyder and DC’s Chief Creative Officer, Geoff Johns.

Brainiac, who has long been rumored to serve as the sequel’s villain, is confirmed in the post as the movie’s big bad, but the bigger news is the arrival of Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl.

Originally, there were expectations that DC would keep their television and film universes separate, as Supergirl‘s first season went to great pains to avoid actually showing Superman.

The man of steel became a recurring character in Season 2, though, with producers explaining they had simply waited for Supergirl to establish herself on her own first.

There will soon be competing versions of The Flash on both the big and small screens, too, as the character had a cameo in Superman v. Batman: Dawn of Justice and will appear in both Justice League and a future Flash solo film.

Recently, Warner Bros. made headlines when Wonder Woman became the first major superhero film to feature a female protagonist, beating rival studio Marvel despite the latter’s decade-long head start.

By introducing Supergirl into the DCEU, Warner Bros. could potentially spin the character off into her own movie, giving them to major female superhero franchises.

Advertisement

Of course, this is all speculation for now, as there’s no way to know whether the leaked document is real or not. In the meantime, Henry Cavill’s Superman will next be seen in Justice League this fall and Supergirl will return to The CW for a third season around the same time.